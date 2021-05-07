Six men found guilty of killing young dad in Sedgley

Six men have been found guilty of killing a young father of one in Sedgley last summer.

Shane Jones, 26, Wayne Burke, 23, Shaquel Halliday, 22, Adam Ashwin, 20 and Sebastian Jones, 19, were all convicted of murdering the father of one.

Meanwhile, Ryan Nickin, 22, was found guilty of manslaughter.

Reece Cox, 24, had been on a night out with friends in Sedgley on 15 August, when he stepped in to break up a fight that would cost him his life.

When Mr Cox stepped in, the group turned on him and beat him to death.

A post mortem revealed that Reece died from blunt trauma to his head.

Reece Cox Credit: West Midlands Police

At the trial on Friday 7 May the jury took five and a half hours to find all six men guilty of killing Reece.

Shane Jones, Wayne Burke, Shaquel Halliday, Adam Ashwin, Sebastian Jones and Ryan Nickin were also convicted of violent disorder and causing actual bodily harm.

Reece Cox was described as a "gentle giant" who "who would always step in to help if he didn’t like what he saw."

Reece was a great son, partner and dad; a gentle giant who was loved by everybody. Reece Cox's Family

In a statement, his family said: “Reece’s partner and son have had their whole future as a family taken away from them. On the day he died, it was the couple’s six year anniversary of when they first met and what would and should have been a happy and special day, but now it will be a sad and permanent reminder of his horrific and senseless killing year after year.

“Reece and his son had an amazing bond and he is our constant reminder of Reece. It has broken our hearts to see the torment he has had to go through, losing his dad at the age of four.

“Reece was a hero that night and lost his life saving someone else’s. We still cannot believe he has gone and think about him every single day.”

Reece Cox and his son Credit: West Midlands Police

Detective Inspector Laura Harrison, from the Homicide Team, said: “What is so upsetting about what happened to Reece is that anyone could have been him that night. He was simply on a night out with friends and tried to intervene in a fight that cost him his life.

“Reece was an innocent member of the public who wasn’t out to cause trouble, he simply wanted to enjoy a night out. These six men were out looking for a fight that night and an accidental knock as someone walked past them is all it took to set them off.

“I can’t imagine what Reece’s family are going through in what has been a difficult year for all, let alone a family who had their son, father and partner taken away from them so cruelly.

“Although no sentence will ever bring Reece back, I hope they can gain some closure from this knowing that those that caused Reece’s death have been brought to justice."