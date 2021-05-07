The viral 'Four Lads in Jeans' meme going to auction with £1 million reserve

play-icon Created with Sketch.

Hear from the lads in full speaking to Craig Punfield, above.

The viral meme 'Four Lads in Jeans' is going under the hammer - and it has a reserve price of £1 million.

The men in the picture, Kevin Rooney, Alex Lacey, Connor Humpage and Jamie Phillips have put the original photo up for auction and an undisclosed percentage of the sale will go to cyberbullying charity, The CyberSmile Foundation, in recognition of the abuse they have received from people online following the photo's rise to internet stardom.

The week-long auction ends next Thursday (May 13th) Credit: Blueprint Sports & Entertainment

The auction is being held as an NFT, which means the winning bidder will be sent the original image rather than the lower-resolution images seen online.

“Our image has created some of the best but also worst moments in our lives havingexperienced some of the highs and lows which come with the public spotlight. Ourultimate goal is to support in eradicating online abuse, and we hope the sale of ourimage can contribute towards this.” commented The Four Lads in Jeans.

From death threats to their work phone numbers being shared and even abuse sent to family members' personal social media accounts, the online attacks from trolls took its toll.

"You start doubting yourself, you start thinking 'whats's wrong with these jeans?' I know it sounds silly but I was more cautious about posting things online after that," said Connor.

If you're wanting to be the owner of the original 'Four Lads in Jeans' picture then you have until Thursday, May 13th to place your bid.