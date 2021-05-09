Woman dies after house fire in Dudley

play-icon Created with Sketch.

Footage by Snapper SK.

A woman has died after a house fire in Sedgely in Dudley on Saturday 8 May.

West Midlands Police and the fire service were called to Beacon Road at around 3.45pm.

Despite the efforts of emergency services, a 43-year-old woman was declared dead at the scene.

Credit: Snapper SK.

A man and teenager were taken to hospital.

The man was released a short while later after being checked over, while the teenage girl remains in hospital with serious injuries.

Our thoughts are with the family of the woman at this difficult time who are being supported by specialist officers. Carla Thompson, Detective Inspector

Police are working closely with the fire service to determine what happened and are urging anyone with any information to get in touch.