Report by Amrit Gahir

The company running HS2 have confirmed a team made up of construction giants Mace and Dragados will build Birmingham’s new city centre high speed railway station at Curzon Street.

The deal is worth up to £570 million to design and then build the landmark station. Mace and Dragados worked together on the refurbishment of Birmingham New Street, as well as in a separate joint venture delivering HS2's London terminus at Euston station.

The company aims for the station to be net zero carbon in operation, designed with the latest eco-friending technology - including almost 3,000 square metres of solar panels.

Artists impression of the planned Curzon Street station for HS2 in Birmingham Credit: HS2 Ltd

Significant progress has already been made on site at Curzon Street. Site clearance is now complete and a massive archaeological programme, involving 70 archaeologists, has unearthed the world’s oldest railway roundhouse.

Newly re-elected West Midlands Mayor Andy Street says the announcement is great news for the local economy, bringing with it hundreds of jobs for the region.

HS2 Minister Andrew Stephenson said it's a "huge moment" for Birmingham: "The brand new, world class HS2 station at Birmingham Curzon Street will place the city at the beating heart of the new HS2 network."

It marks a major investment in Birmingham’s future as we build back better from Covid-19 - breathing new life into the city centre, supporting hundreds of new skilled jobs and helping forge better connections across the whole country. Andrew Stephenson MP, HS2 Minister

Boris Johnson in September 2020 visited the Solihull Interchange site. Credit: PA

Supporters of the high speed rail link say it will spur economic growth, help level up the country, and provide greener transport.

But environmentalists say it will increase carbon emissions and can’t be justified now people have embraced video conferencing such as Zoom. In January, protesters in London dug a 100ft tunnel under a small park they claim is at risk from HS2.

What is HS2?

