Report by Nancy Cole

Work to restore a 700-year-old church in Derbyshire that was devastated by a fire last year is said to be progressing well.

Flames destroyed the roof and caused widespread damage to All Saints Church in Mackworth in December.

Footage from Twitter/Jacqueline Stober

A team have been carefully clearing and securing the Grade 1 listed building to prepare for rebuilding - which is expected to take 3 years.

Much of the focus has been on stabilising the structure before rebuilding begins. The columns, which hold up the arches and walls, were in danger of collapsing - as a result they've been sprayed with concrete to secure them.

The columns went from being 5 or 10cm wide, now back to the columns that you can see today. That was a significant win, because otherwise the whole of the internal structure would have fallen down. Jeremy Trott, Claims Director at Ecclesiastical Insurance

A team of archeologists are also based on site to salvage artefacts from the rubble.

The leader of the Church, the Reverend Jacqueline Stober, says what's been achieved already is a blessing.

The next stage of the project is to make the roof watertight, which they help will begin by the end of June.