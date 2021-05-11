Birmingham City Chief Executive Officer Xuandong Ren resigns

Birmingham City Chief Executive Officer Xuandong Ren, has resigned from his position at the club with immediate effect.

In a brief club statement, Birmingham City said: "The Board would like to place on record their sincere thanks for his service and contribution.

"The Club will be making no further comment at this time."

A banner was flown over a Watford match in March 2021 saying "By order of Blues fans, Dong must go" Credit: PA

Birmingham City finished 18th in the Championship, nine points clear of the relegation zone.

Lee Bowyer was appointed the club's new manager in March, following the departure of Aitor Karanka.

Bowyer won five out of his 10 games in charge to guide them to safety.

Read more: