An interim report into the care of almost 400 women received by a doctor at the Derby and Burton NHS Foundation Trust has revealed concerns over how decisions were made for hysterectomies and sterilisations.

The report, based on an independent review of patient notes, found there was a lack of paperwork and evidence of alternative treatments being sought before the surgeries between 2015 and 2018.

The report looks at the cases of 383 women who were under the care of their former gynaecologist, Mr Daniel Hay, between 2015 and 2018, at the Royal Derby Hospital and Ripley Hospital.

Mr Hay hasn't worked for the trust since July 2018 when he went on sick leave, and has since retired. His ability to return to medicine has been restricted by the General Medical Council.

His colleagues took over his workload and soon after, they began to raise concerns over how some decisions - for major surgeries such as hysterectomies and sterilisations - had been made.

What is in the report ?

The report, which was overseen by NHS England, reveals 13 areas of concern. These include a lack of paperwork, no evidence other treatments were looked at before surgery and that some operations on the waiting list weren't necessary.

It also found there were "major concerns" over the care received by 50 women and "some concern" for a further 69 women.

The 383 women whose case notes have been reviewed are being invited to meet with a retired trust consultant so they can share their experiences of the care they received and receive advice about any issues that may not have been addressed to the required standard. Their accounts of their experiences will then be shared with an independent multi-disciplinary review team for evaluation.

The full extent of harm will not be known until all the women have had the opportunity to speak with the consultant gynaecologist, and the full report published in 2022.

By 2022 it is expected that all 383 women whose case notes have been reviewed will have been given the opportunity to share their views. Credit: PA

What has the Trust said?

The Trust has apologised to all the women involved in this case and says it has been in touch with all women who the trust believes "harm is likely" to have occurred.

I want to make a full and unreserved apology to all those women who have identified as being harmed.

When colleagues initially raised concerns in the latter half of 2018 and right through to today we have worked diligently to piece together a picture of the care they received under this consultant in an open and transparent way. Dr Magnus Harrison, Executive Medical Director at UHDB

The trust says "there is still much work to do" but that it was the "right decision to formally investigate the work of this consultant."

Mr Harrison also said he wanted "to thank the patients who have already shared their experiences with us, which I know must be extremely difficult for them."

"I also want to thank my colleagues in our Gynaecology and Obstetrics service for initially raising their concerns and for the support they have given these patients since.

This has not been an easy task, complicated by an absence of clear patient documentation, and the Covid-19 pandemic."

Karen Reynolds represents a group of former patients and says all they want to know is why Mr Hay was able to "provide this negligent treatment for so long."

In a statement issued through his representatives, Mr Hay told ITV News Central: "I apologise to the women affected by the NHS investigation. I am co-operating with the investigation, however, due to my ongoing mental health issues, I ask that you please respect my privacy at this time."