A man from Melton Mowbray, who tried to take his own life four years ago, has created an online platform to help men who are struggling with their mental health

Tom Home has struggled with anxiety for most of his life but his mental health was particularly triggered at university.

He was dropped from the university rugby team and felt as though he had lost his sense of identity.

He says he felt "embarrassed" and "humiliated" and hit such a low point that he attempted to take his own life.

I felt like I would be doing everybody a favour if I was to die and ultimately I did try to take my own life. Thankfully I didn't go through with it and thankfully failed. Tom Home

Fortunately he was able to get help and found that talking about his feelings to friends and family is what really saved him.

He has now created an online support platform called blOKes, which provides a safe space for men over the age of 16 to connect with others.

Tom says the archaic stereotypes about men can make it difficult for them to vocalise their thoughts and feelings .

He hopes this forum will be a stepping stone in breaking down that barrier - giving men the chance to share experiences, stories and to provide tips and advice with like-minded individuals.

