Pub industry says the Euros could kick start their recovery from the pandemic

The pub industry says the European Championships could kick start their recovery from the pandemic.

The tournament which has been pushed back 12 months takes place across Europe in June and July.

With pubs having been closed for long periods during the pandemic, the industry hopes the Euros will bring more customers through their doors.

Scott Murray, the owner of a sports bar in Cannock, hopes the Euros will help kick start the recovery from the pandemic.

It's estimated that £7.8 billion pounds worth of beer sales were lost when pubs had to close because of Covid.

87 million pints had to be poured away as beer became out of date. The Beer and Pub Association says the Euros could be a vital turning point.

It has been a really difficult year for our pubs so coming back and seeing all our customers coming into the pubs, using them outdoors and hopefully indoors by he time the Euros are with us is enormously important to us to help us rebuild and recover. We lost two thousand pubs in 2020. We don't want to be in the same situation in 2021. Emma McClarkin, Beer and Pub Association

Home nations group game fixtures:

Saturday 12th June - Wales vs Switzerland

Sunday 13th June - England vs Croatia

Monday 14th June - Scotland vs Czech Republic

Wednesday 16th June - Turkey vs Wales

Friday 18th June - England vs Scotland

Sunday 20th June - Italy vs Wales

Tuesday 22nd June - Croatia vs Scotland

Tuesday 22nd June - Czech Republic vs England

