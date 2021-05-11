Pupils return to Derbyshire school after coronavirus outbreak

Some pupils will be returning to a school in Derbyshire today following a coronavirus outbreak.

Public Health officials in Derbyshire say there have now been 160 positive coronavirus cases linked to Wilsthorpe School.

The return for pupils will be staggered, with the school opening for students from Years 10 to 13 today (May 11).

Pupils from Year 7 and 8 will return on Thursday 13 May and the school will reopen for all pupils on Friday 14th May.

Some pupils return to Wilsthorpe School today after a coronavirus outbreak Credit: ITV News Central

Headteacher Mr Hobbs has outlined measures the school will be putting in place to prevent further outbreaks:

Increasing supervision of handwashing at the specially installed sinks, which all students visit each morning.

Increasing our capacity for outdoor catering and covered seating areas for break and lunch times.

Reinforcing established year group bubbles and the social distancing measures.

Postpone resuming extra-curricular clubs and activities, which we had previously planned to re-start after 17th May.

Reinforcing communication of key messages to students through tutor group assemblies and at the start of every lesson.

The vast majority of our students have been vigilant in both wearing a face covering and using and reporting the results of Lateral Flow Tests consistently. We would urge families to continue to support us in these two areas.

Ahead of their return to school, students who have tested positive on a PCR test do not need to carry out Lateral Flow Tests for 90 days. Students who have so far returned negative test results are asked to complete another Lateral Flow Test before returning to school. Mr Hobbs, Headteacher, Wilsthorpe School

