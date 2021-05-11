A community of men from Stoke-on-Trent have been helping each other in the pandemic through an online forum, football and mental health workshops.

Craig Spillane is the founder of Men Unite, an online support network for men.

He created it in April 2019 after realising that men needed a space to share their stories and to give other men the courage to open up and say how they were really feeling.

It began as a closed group consisting of twenty five members but has grown rapidly.

The group now has sixteen thousand followers from all over the world.

Craig says there are specialist people monitoring the page, to offer advice and guidance at any time of the day.

You could be struggling here in stoke at 3am and you could put a post on our fb page and that post will be answered within seconds because that network is there for them. Craig Spillane, founder of Men Unite

Craig Spillane explains why he thinks the online forum has helped men with their mental health:

play-icon Created with Sketch.

Craig suffered with his own mental health in the past after going to rehab for a drug addiction and going to prison three times.

He says that speaking about his problems helped him get through some of his lowest times, and he wants to continue to inspire others to do the same.

And just before the pandemic he formed a local football group called Men Unite FC, where members of the online support network could meet in person.

Men Unite now meet in person for a game of football and a chat.

He says football has brought like-minded men together in a space where they can exercise, which helps them mentally, as well as a safe space to speak openly about their experiences.

There’s just something about football that I can't put my finger on. Anthony Malborn, manger of Men Unite FC

How Men Unite FC has been helping men's mental health:

play-icon Created with Sketch.

When football had to stop because of Covid-19 restrictions, Craig set up a mental health hub at Hanley Town Football Club, where up to fifteen of them were allowed to meet for support.

Councillor, Sarah Wilford, has helped to run sessions at the hub, focussing on topics such as bereavement and lockdown isolation.

Men Unite run mental health sessions at a hub at Hanley Town FC.

Men Unite is also funding three free sessions of counseling with Sarah for any of its members.

Sarah says she's seen a huge change in some of the men who have started counseling.

It’s important to learn how to recognize our feelings and learn how to deal with them. Sarah Wilford, councillor

play-icon Created with Sketch.

The combination of these methods has proven to help uplift the lives of local men, including Josh Cicatello.

He says he felt suicidal before joining the group and it helped him to realise how many other men were going through the same thoughts and feelings as him.

Josh now has a different outlook on life and is encouraging other men to share their story as it could make a difference to them too.

No matter how low you think you are...you never know how high you can climb. Josh Cicatello, Men Unite member

play-icon Created with Sketch.

If you've been affected by any issues in our news programmes or articles, these links to independent charities and organisations may be able to provide some advice and support.