18th Century monkey bones discovered at Nottingham Castle

play-icon Created with Sketch.

The bones of three monkeys have been discovered during the redevelopment of Nottingham Castle.

Archaeologists found the remains while excavating the site as part of its £30m refit.

The discovery is helping to shed light on one of the castle's little known residents.

Monkey bones dating back to the Georgian era have been found by archeologists at Nottingham castle.

It's thought the animals could have been exotic pets belonging to former resident Jane Kirkby.

Miss Kirkby, who lived there from the early 1790s, is believed to have kept a range of pets at the Castle, including lap-dogs and a large ape.

She was flamboyant, often seen in public wearing either a large white hat with black feathers or alternatively a large black hat with white feathers. Miss Kirkby was celebrated for her hospitality, particularly her breakfasts and oyster suppers.

These lavish events would see the seafood served in barrels enveloped in white satin, and a bag attached to the chair of each guest as a receptacle for the shells.

Yvonne Hermitage from Nottingham museum and gallery has researched the life of Jane Kirkby.

She said at the time it would've typical for people like Miss Kirkby to own animals such as monkeys.

play-icon Created with Sketch.

Marius Llie, from Trent and Peak Archeology, was involved in looking into the bones.

play-icon Created with Sketch.

The Castle Trust will be incorporating Miss Kirkby's story into its 100 year history events.

The castle is expected to reopen on June 21.

Read more: