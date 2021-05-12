Covid: How are homeless people being vaccinated?

play-icon Created with Sketch.

A mobile vaccination unit is visiting homeless centers in Birmingham to offer people the jab.

Staff say those experiencing homelessness are more likely to be suffering from underlying health problems - on average people experiencing homelessness die at half the age of the rest of the population - meaning they're more vulnerable to coronavirus.

When living on the streets people don't have the space to self-isolate from others, again, making them more vulnerable to Covid-19.

Staying indoors, in hostels or shelters, doesn't always guarantee safety either.

But the vaccine does.

Homeless people in England and Wales were made eligible for the coronavirus vaccine in March as part of the sixth priority group, along with people aged 16 to 65 who are in an at-risk group.

Now charities and NHS services are doing all they can to vaccinate this 'hard to reach' group.

Things that may prevent homeless people from having the jab

Not having a fixed address: It's more difficult for people without a fixed address to register with a GP - However, charities and the NHS are keen to stress that people do not need a fixed address in order to have the vaccine.

Lack of trust: A lack of trust in the Government and the health care system means some homeless people will be afraid of having the jab.

Misinformation on the street: Conspiracy theories can spread quickly on the street. Charities say with a lack of access to clear information, people on the street are more likely to believe what they're told by their peers.

Other priorities: Homeless people are often battling a number of problems and difficulties - If you were homeless and hungry, would the vaccine be your top priority?

In Derby, a joint effort between GPs, ambulance staff, the council and a charity saw one hundred and ten homeless and other vulnerable people receive the vaccine on Monday (11 May).

Dr Raj Komal, who ran the clinic at Safe Space, said it was an incredibly rewarding experience.

First and foremost this is about protecting these patients, who are vulnerable to infection and who we often fail to reach with crucial elements of the healthcare system. They will be safer and healthier as a result. “But this is also about the health of the wider community, because vaccinating the most vulnerable people helps to stop the virus spreading. Dr Raj Komal, Derby GP

Dr Komal added that the vaccination of homeless people is also vital to stop the virus from spreading and protecting the wider community.

Phil Morton, who is head of the Crisis Support at Derby City MIssion, said they are "delighted" to be able to offer the vaccine to homeless people.

"The community has engaged and we have demonstrated what we stand for, by providing a ‘safe space’ to see lives transformed”, he added.

42-year-old Kevin was among those who attended the Safe Space clinic.

He said: “As you get older, you think about your health more and I wanted to get it. I’ve stayed at the Mission before, and Tracy told me about the vaccines, and I knew I needed it. I know a few people who don’t want it, but I need it. I’m really pleased.”

