This International Nurses' Day the keyworkers are being thanked like never before.

Every year on May 12, which is also Florence Nightingale's birthday, nurses around the world are appreciated for their work and contributions to society.

As the vaccination programme continues to make progress and we recover from the pandemic, nurses are being recognised more than ever for the important roles they've played.

In January this photograph of two nurses comforting each other during a shift shed light on the pain and grief faced by critical care staff. Credit: Sherwood Forest Hospitals NHS Trust / Jill Kirk and Karen Colbeck-Rowe

This photo, taken in January, captured the grim reality faced by critical care nurses during the pandemic.

But despite the "tireless" work that nurses have faced during the coronavirus outbreak, it hasn't put people off the role.

In fact, NHS bosses say they've seen a huge surge in nurses joining their teams.

The NHS in England says that due to the “Nightingale effect” there are now thousands more nurses working in the health service after being inspired by the work of nurses during the pandemic.

Meanwhile nursing leaders said that the spotlight on nurses during the crisis has “shattered stereotypes”.

The Royal College of Nursing (RCN) said that the pandemic has helped to dispel old-fashioned views such as that nursing is a predominately female or a “vocational” role.

How can I become a nurse?

Nursing degree

According to NHS Health Careers, most people choose to study a nursing degree to become a nurse.

Students must decide if they want to study adult nursing, children's nursing, learning disability nursing or mental health nursing. Some curses allow for study in two of the fields.

The entry requirements for a nursing degree vary between universities but are likely to include at least two, usually three, A-Levels or equivalent Level 3 qualifications. The university will usually specify required or preferred subjects such as one science or social science.

The NHS says nursing is the UK's most employable type of degree, with 94% of students getting a job within six months.

Registered Nurse Degree Apprenticeships (RNDA)

The RNDA apprentice programme doesn't require full-time study at university.

Apprenticeships are advertised on the NHS Jobs website and on the Government's 'Find an apprenticeship' website.

Once employed, the apprentice will be given time to study university part time. Most apprenticeships take around 4 years to complete.

Level 3 and some maths and English qualifications are usually required to start an RNDA. People with Level 5 qualifications (for example a nursing associate or assistant practitioner) can opt for a 'top up' RNDA which can be completed in 2 years.

Nursing associate

A nursing associate works with care support workers and nurses and in health and social care.

It gives opportunity to people form all backgrounds to gain experience and progress to become a registered nurse.

Health and care settings often offer a number of trainee roles, meaning nursing associates potentially have the chance to work in different positions in acute, social and community and primary health care.

The role is not the same as a registered nurse, but with more training it can be possible for nursing associates to 'top up' their training to become a nurse.

This year a plaque is being unveiled at Nottingham's hospitals to thank nurses for their work during the pandemic.

The plaque is from the DAISY foundation, which was set up by the family of J. Patrick Barnes after he died from complications of the auto-immune disease ITP, in 1999.

During his hospital stays Mr Patricks family deeply appreciated the care and compassion that they were shown by the nurses.

When Mr Patrick died his family wanted to say thank you by setting up the charity in his name.

