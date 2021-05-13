Vera Levick celebrated her 107th birthday this week, by seeing her son and daughter-in-law for the first time in more than a year.

Her family had to wear full PPE and take Covid tests before entering her care home in Stirchley, Birmingham, but the precautions meant they were able to celebrate with her in person.

Vera's birthday party Credit: BPM Media

They'd been separated when Covid restrictions prevented them from travelling from Manchester or entering her home.

Vera celebrated her birthday with family Credit: BPM Media

Described as "hugely competitive" and "brilliant" for her age, Vera has now lived through the 1918 influenza outbreak, both world wars and the Covid pandemic - where she learned to use Facetime and WhatsApp to keep in touch with the outside world.

She was born in Germany and fled Nazi persecution to London and Birmingham with her husband. Until the age of 100, Vera lived independently in Hall Green, but after a flood she moved into a care home, where she "loves to win anything she takes part in and is always impressive during our exercise classes."

Loved ones reuniting in care homes have been some of the most poignant moments of the pandemic.

In April, Mary and Gordon Davis were reunited for the first time in months, when Gordon moved into her care home in Mansfield.

Staff decided not to tell her, until the very moment they were finally able to hug each other again.

Betty realised she couldn't live without her husband Kenny, so she decided to surprise him by moving into his care home.The pair had been living apart for months because of Covid and didn't know when they'd next see each other. They reunited at Bourn View care home in Birmingham with a romantic dinner.

What are the rules in care homes?

From April 12, restrictions on care home visits have been more relaxed, allowing residents two regular visitors, rather than just one, and children are now also allowed to attend.

From the beginning of this month, care home residents have been allowed to leave their home for "low risk" visits without having to self-isolate for 14 days on their return.