Wesley Smith reports

The high speed InterCity 125 train was a huge achievement for British Railways in the 1970s, just a short time after the last steam train on the network was retired.

It was designed by Sir Kenneth Grange, the man behind the instamatic camera, food mixers, and washing machines, and broke speed records.

It was part of the drive to rebrand British Rail, bringing people back to train transport, away from the car, and with two engines front and back, it made commuting a reality.

Now it no longer meets regulations, particularly around accessibility, so it's time for a graceful retirement.

Wesley Smith met some of its biggest fans.