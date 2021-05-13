Coronavirus testing centres in Leicester will open for longer for fans attending the FA Cup final.

More than 6,000 foxes' fans are expected to make the trip to Wembley in London on Saturday (May 15) for the match against Chelsea.

It's the latest event to be part of the Government's pilot test event programme.

Health officials in Leicester say fans need to keep following Covid guidelines. To help six testing sites across the city will be open for longer.

Free lateral flow test are being offered and they must be taken within 48 hours before the match.

People were able to get a ticket for the final by being a season ticket holder and applying through the clubs website.

Some travel arrangements have been made by Leicester City to allow the fans to travel to Wembley via coaches.

They are urging fans who do not have a ticket for the game to not travel to the stadium in London.

The game on Saturday will be one of biggest in Leicester's history and manager Brendan Rodgers says to have the fans back will be 'really, really special'.

It's the first time Leicester City have reached the final of the FA Cup since 1969 and with Champion League football for next season nearly secured - its clear to see why the fans are in a great mood.

Leicester City's FA Cup semi-final against Southampton on April 18 was also part of the Government's pilot test event programme - which saw 4,000 in attendance.

Other recent events that have been apart programme were a music festival in Liverpool and the Brit Awards on Tuesday night (May 11).

What will happen next?

The final home games of the Premier League will see up to 10,000 fans, or a quarter of each stadium's capacity in attendance.

From Monday, May 17 hospitality venues reopen for indoor services, a lifting of a number of social restrictions and even international travel will once again be permitted.

Admit no changes to the Government's roadmap, all restriction should be lifted on June 21.

