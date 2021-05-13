Our correspondent Alison Mackenzie reports

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge have visited three organisations in Wolverhampton which support children and young people with their mental health and wellbeing.

It's to mark Mental Health Awareness Week, which this year is centred around nature.

The Duke and Duchess first paid a visit to The Way Wolverhampton Youth Zone, which motivates and inspires young people to transform their lives.

Activities which are run by the head start programme provides a space for children and young people build resilience and skills for the future.

The Royal couple visited the at the Base 25 drop in centre.

The next stop for the Royal couple was the at the Base 25 drop in centre, a charity that helps 9,000 young people every year to access services.

They listen to stories of recent ventures and successes.

The Duchess of Cambridge at the HugglePets Centre in Wolverhampton.

Finally, they visited the HugglePet Centre where animals and pets are the key to helping children to feel relaxed and confident.

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge were met pupils from Loxdale Primary School.Staff from the centre say the children enjoy being with the animals and gives them a safe space to talk about their feelings.

They added the support from the Royal couple was a 'bonus' for the children.

Read more: