How people in the Midlands are improving the future of mens mental health

People in the Midlands are working hard to make a difference to the future of mens mental health.

A recent study by CALM (The Campaign Against Living Miserably) has found that younger men have more awareness around their mental health and are calling for more to be done to change the high suicide rate among males.

39% 18-34 year olds feel overwhelmed

63% 18-34 year olds say they don't have enough access to mental health services

The study showed that more than a third of men aged between 18 - 34 years old have admitted to feeling overwhelmed compared to just 17% of older men.

It also found that two thirds of younger men say they don't have enough access to professional support for their mental health.

So what is being done across the Midlands to help the future generation of men?

James Staunton Foundation Trust

The family of a man, who took his own life at the age of 26, have created the James Staunton Foundation Trust to help remove the stigma around mental health.

James Staunton worked in construction, which is an industry that has a suicide rate that is three times the national average for men.

It's believed that the high number of suicides could be because the industry is predominantly male and workers tend to spend a lot of time away from their homes.

The Trust has put held a number of fundraising events and activities to increase awareness about mens mental health.

They are also hoping to team up with ex footballer Paul Devlin, who now works as a mental health coach at RMF, where he regularly checks in with construction workers to help improve their mental wellbeing.

Light Post Theatre Company

Light Post is a theatre company for young black men to perform, make life-long friends and build mental health resilience.

The members usually perform and write plays that address men's mental health issues.

In their most recent play 'Constructed', Writer and Co Director CJ Lloyd Webley, has created a space that examines relationships between men in the construction industry.

The Young Gentleman's Project

Anthony Daulphin from Birmingham is the founder of the Young Gentleman's Project which hopes to tackle the stigma around mens mental health by starting in the classroom.

He teaches boys in schools about how to express themselves and their emotions to better equip them with the tools of managing their mental health later on in life.

It's hoped that young boys will grow up being more aware of how they are feeling, as well as acknowledging other people's emotions, after being taught about kindness compassion and empathy.

