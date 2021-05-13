Surge testing is taking place in Redditch in Worcestershire from today after cases of the South African variant of coronavirus were identified.

The Department of Health and Social Care (DHSC) said those with confirmed cases have since self-isolated and their contacts have been identified.

The cases have not been traced back to international travel.

A mobile testing unit has also been deployed by Redditch Borough Council, who are urging anyone living and working there to take a PCR Covid-19 test this week.

PCR home testing kits will also be provided across the affected areas.

Residents can check if they are included by entering their postcodes on the Worcestershire County Council website.

