A nenonatal nurse at a Birmingham hospital has treated a premature baby boy 22 years after looking after his mother, who also arrived early.

Suzanne Michael looked after baby Romeo at Good Hope Hospital's Special Care Baby Unit after he arrived on April 24, at only 33 weeks.

The neonatal nurse was shocked after realising she had also cared for his mother Tia Jones, who spent three months at the Sutton Coldfield hospital's baby unit over two decades ago.

Tia Jones was born on February 21 in 1999 at only 27 weeks.

Romeo was dressed in the exact same clothes Tia wore when she was there as a baby herself. Credit: BPM

Suzanna Michael has been working at Good Hope since 1985 and over the past 35 years she has helped care for thousands of premature or poorly newborns, but she had never cared for both mother and baby – until now.

The pair only realised that they had in fact met back in 1999 whenthey were having a chat and Tia mentioned she had been on the unit asa baby.

I didn’t recognise Tia because the last time I saw her she was so tiny! Although I do vaguely remember the name ‘Tia’ because at that time it wasn’t a very common name. Suzanne Michael, Neonatal Nurse

After checking the dates, Suzanne realised she was working on the unitat that time and would have been one of the nurses caring for Tia as ababy.

