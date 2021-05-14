A couple from Barwell in Leicestershire say they cannot wait to use their Leicester City Football Club themed pub to watch the FA Cup final this weekend.

Leicester City FC season ticket holders, Adrian and Jamie Morgan spent ten months creating the pub after they missed going to matches and the pub due to lockdown restrictions.

I'm a real pub person and during lockdown, I felt lost without going to the pub. Adrian Morgan

The bar has been fully kitted out with club merchandise and proudly displaying the team's logo. Credit: BPM

Jamie Morgan came up with the pub design and the pair received a 'massive help' from Jamie's father Keith Truslove.

In total they spent almost £10,000 on the project but have also up-cycled some of the club's old memorabilia.

On match day close family will gather for a BBQ and few pints as they cheer on their beloved team. Credit: BPM.

The walls are decked out with the club's merchandise including framed football shirts and the blue and white scarves.

The couple have even recycled old football tops which have been made into cushions and a dart board has been added to complete the pub-feel.

The couple have even recycled old football tops which have made into cushions. Credit: BPM

The bar is now complete and they cannot wait to use it whilst watching Leicester City FC play in the FA Cup this weekend.

The Foxes are set to play Chelsea this Saturday, May 15 for the first time in 52 years with kick off expected at 5.15pm.

