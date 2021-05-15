Leicester City gear up for the FA Cup final

Leicester City Football Club is preparing for its first FA Cup Final in more than 50 years.The club reached the final in 1949, 1961 and 1963, but has never won the famous trophy.Thousands are expected to watch the match in beer gardens and pub car parks across the city and the county this evening.

Leicester City fans arrive at Wembley ahead of the FA Cup final against Chelsea. Credit: PA images

While people are able to watch on big screens outdoors, they are not allowed to drink indoors until Monday.The Wembley final is one of the first football matches to be played in front of supporters since lockdown restrictions began to ease.

20,000 supporters will be at the match, including around 6,000 from Leicester. All had to give a negative Covid test before traveling.

The bookies have opponents Chelsea as the slight favorites to win the cup this evening.

But having beaten them once already in the league, Leicester's manager Brendan Rodgers says his players are capable of winning, and should relax and embrace the occasion.

Read more: