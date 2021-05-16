City of Culture: Coventry kicks off year of events and celebrations

Coventry's year as the UK City of Culture has officially begun, marking a year of celebrating the vibrancy of the city with a range of arts events.

Art, music, dance and theatre will be at the forefront of the celebrations.

Coventry was named the next city of culture in 2017 taking over from Hull - the competition is held every four years.

The pandemic meant the start of the celebrations were delayed from January, and plans had to be altered.

It's launch was moved to May 15 and its signature event, Coventry Moves, was moved to take place on 5 June.

To launch it's celebrations a video with new music was released on Saturday (May 15) at 8:21pm - or rather - 20:21.

Called 'Timeless Words Made New' it features a new track by producer Coolie and takes inspiration from the words of George Eliot.

It shows Coolie taking viewers on a personal tour of his city as it comes out of a difficult year and starts its celebrations as the UK City of Culture.

Pictures from Coventry City of Culture 2021

A host of events will take place in the coming days and months as the event gets into its full swing.

Organisers say the events will be introduced in a phased way as the country comes out of lockdown.

With restrictions slowly being lifted and people desperate to get back to public events.

It's hoped that Coventry will draw a big range of visitors from across the country, and not only celebrate the city, but help it bounce back from a difficult year.

