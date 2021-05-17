Pictures from BPM

CCTV footage has captured the moment a dog thief is seen fleeing a Birmingham home with a family's two prized pedigree pets.

It's believed a man broke into the home of Cavan Dixon and girlfriend Brooklynn Robert in Kings Heath to steal the dogs on Friday 14 May.Footage shows the man walking calmly through a car park at around midday with the animals, each worth thousands of pounds.In another shot he is carrying the younger dog, American Bully XL, Nitrous, as English bulldog, Mercury, runs to catch up.

Cavan Dixon says Nitrous and Mercury are "like brother and sister." Credit: BPM

And footage from a third camera shows the man running with both dogs in tow.Now the couple, who have a three-year-old daughter and another child on the way, are appealing for help in finding their much-loved pets, which were snatched from their home while they were out.

The dog theft is believed to have happened at midday on Friday 14 May. Credit: BPM

Mr Dixon said “I left my house on Friday at around half 11 or quarter to 12 with my step-daughter to go and get my hair done.“My girlfriend was already out on a driving lesson. The thief has waited for me to leave and broke both barrels of the door lock. There was a hole in the fence which we think the thief came through."

He has broke the back door and taken the dogs and not taken anything else. We have laptops and Playstation 5 but they were left. He has literally just come for the dogs. Cavan Dixon

The 21-year-old who works as a removals van driver said he believes they were being watched before the break-in.He said, “Why we know we have been sussed out is our house is up a little grove off Brandwood Park Road? It’s such a close-knit community.“He’s taken the dogs and been able to go straight on the canal and be on another bit of town in a few minutes."

His girlfriend, Brooklynn, returned home at 2pm and saw the dogs were gone with theback door and kitchen door open.

Our daughter keeps asking us when the dogs are coming back. She’s three. This has ripped apart our family unit. We have been everywhere doing our own investigating. We have had lots of different leads. We have barely been in our own house and been out to see if we can find the dogs. Cavan Dixon

Cavan says he's been struggling to sleep as it "feels so targeted and so planned out."“The reaction of my step-daughter. They have literally stolen from children and it feels like they have kidnapped out babies.”A spokeswoman for West Midlands Police said: “We’re investigating after two pedigree dogs were stolen from a house in Boatmans Reach, Kings Heath.“It happened at around midday on Friday (14 May). An investigation is underway."

