West Midlands Police (WMP) is investigating a serious collision in Erdington, Birmingham on 16 May.

A cyclist was hit by a car that fled the scene in Marlow Road at around 5.25 pm.

The 39-year-old man has been taken to hospital with a life-threatening head injury.

Witnesses have described a greyish large hatchback or small SUV, which officers know stopped briefly just after the collision.

Credit: Snapper SK

Detective Sergeant Paul Hughes, from the forces serious collision investigation unit, said: “Our investigation is in the early stages, but we’re speaking to a number of witnesses who are helping with our enquiries."

We’ll be carrying out a forensic examination of the scene and a trawl of CCTV. I’d urge the driver to do the right thing and contact as soon as possible so you can tell us what happened. Detective Sergeant Paul Hughes

He added: “A man is seriously injured and it’s important that we get the answers for all of those involved.”