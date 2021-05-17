Cyclist in hospital with life-threatening injury after being hit by car in Birmingham

Credit: Snapper SK

West Midlands Police (WMP) is investigating a serious collision in Erdington, Birmingham on 16 May.

A cyclist was hit by a car that fled the scene in Marlow Road at around 5.25 pm.

The 39-year-old man has been taken to hospital with a life-threatening head injury.

Witnesses have described a greyish large hatchback or small SUV, which officers know stopped briefly just after the collision.

Credit: Snapper SK

Detective Sergeant Paul Hughes, from the forces serious collision investigation unit, said: “Our investigation is in the early stages, but we’re speaking to a number of witnesses who are helping with our enquiries."

He added: “A man is seriously injured and it’s important that we get the answers for all of those involved.”