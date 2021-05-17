Leicester City fans are still reeling after their first ever FA Cup final win. The Foxes won 1-0 after a nail-biting goal in the final minutes by Chelsea was disallowed following a VAR decision.

More than 6,000 fans made the trip to Wembley in London on Saturday 15 May for the match, as it was the latest event to be part of the Government's pilot test event programme.

The Foxes were contesting just their first FA Cup final since 1969. Credit: PA

It wasn't just outside Wembley stadium and in millions of homes, fans gathered at the King Power Stadium, where celebrations continued into the night.

On the day when pubs, bars and restaurants across the Midlands finally welcome customers back inside, it felt like a dream come true - especially for a city that's faced more restrictions than any other.

The owner of the Crows Nest pub in Leicester told ITV News Central that when Leicester won, the atmosphere was electric.

This was the scene at the Crows Nest, as captured by our reporter, when the final whistle blew and the Foxes' win was confirmed.

One family even created their own song to honour the Belgian player, Youri Tielemans, who scored the winning goal.

