A former West Midlands police officer who drunkenly assaulted a mother as she walked home has been formally dismissed from the force.

Oliver Banfield grabbed Emma Homer near her home at Bidford-on-Avon and wrestled her to the ground, last July.

He resigned in March after being given an overnight curfew by magistrates and ordered to pay costs and compensation.

Today (18 May) Chief Constable Sir Dave Thompson held a misconduct hearing and ruled that, had he not already resigned, Banfield would have been dismissed without notice.

The 25-year-old was also barred from joining any other police force in future.

Banfield, who pleaded guilty to assault by beating in March, was spared jail. Credit: Picture from The Mirror

PC Oliver Banfield, from Bidford-on-Avon in Warwickshire, was drunk when he grabbed Emma Homer, tackled her to the ground and put her in a headlock, before shouting abuse at her.

Emma, from Warwickshire, says the incident turned her into a "nervous wreck" and she said in court she felt like he was fulfilling "some kind of violent, cop movie fantasy".

Ravij Popat spoke to Emma Homer earlier this year

Banfield, who pleaded guilty to assault by beating, was spared jail and instead sentenced to a 14-week curfew which bans him from leaving his house between 7pm and 7am, and ordered to pay compensation and costs.

Speaking to ITV News Central after the conviction in March Emma said the attack has given her anxiety and has also affected her family.

There's a lot of guilt within my other half, the fact he couldn't have prevented it. My children, especially my eldest, if we're in the village and we see a police care he'll say "mummy, is that him?" I don't want him to be afraid of the police - I want him to know they're there to protect him. Emma Homer

