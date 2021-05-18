Leicester College to offer all female students free period products

Leicester College says it will provide free sanitary products to all female students.

The college says by offering the products it aims to tackle the issues of 'period poverty' and 'period equality'.

The college has four thousand five hundred female students.

Period poverty existed pre-lockdown but the financial circumstances resulting from the restrictions have exacerbated the issue. Consequently, we’re stepping up and ensuring that all female students who need it, have access to a full range of products. Melanie Arrowsmith-Kemp, Head of Student Engagement at Leicester College

New research from PHS Group - the leading hygiene services provider in the UK, Spain and Ireland - suggests the inability to access period products can have a detrimental impact on learners’ attendance and academic achievement.

Leicester College is responding to the growing period equality agenda by providing the products that will reflect all cultural and religious considerations.

Students will be able to collet the products at the reception of each campus, through mentors, student engagement teams and the student union.

They can also order them online by emailing info@leicestercollege.ac.uk.

