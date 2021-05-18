Up to £300: The hidden costs for a 'Green List holiday'

Holidays could cost up to almost three hundred pounds more per person this year.

The ban on international travel was lifted on May 17, following the government's announcement of a number of 'green list' destinations.

The list outlines countries that people can travel to without having to quarantine on their return.

They are, however, required to provide a negative PCR test before and after their holiday - and testing won't be the only additional cost for a foreign getaway this year.

Passengers are required to show a negative PCR test before flying.

PCR test before departure from the UK

NHS testing facilities cannot be used for travel related purposes.

People wishing to travel abroad are required to show that they've had a negative PCR test with 'Fit to Fly Certification'.

The test needs to be done between 48 and 96 hours before their flight, depending on the destination.

This test can be done in advance at the airport and comes with a certificate which will allow the person to travel abroad.

£80-£150 PCR test

The cost for a PCR test at East Midlands Airport and Birmingham Airport is £80.

Travel tests can also be bought in Boots for a price of £99, MASTA for around £150 and Lloyds Pharmacy Online Doctor for £119.

It's important to note that as well as paperwork showing a negative coronavirus test, most countries also require travelers to fill in a "passenger locator form" online.

This contains details about where you will be staying and can be used by the relevant government.

A negative coronavirus test is required before and after a holiday. Credit: PA

PCR test before arriving back to the UK

Before returning to the UK from a green list country travelers must provide a negative coronavirus test, taken on or before day 2 of their return.

If that test is negative then the passenger doesn't need to self-isolate or quarantine.

The prices for return tests vary depending on country.

In Portugal they cost around €30 - as ITV News Central reporter Mark Kielesz-Levine discovered today (18 May).

Passport renewal

Following Brexit, anyone traveling abroad must have a passport that:

Has at least 6 months left until it expires

Is less than 10 years old (even if it has 6 months or more until expiry)

To renew a UK passport online it costs £75.50, plus around £5 to pay for signed delivery to return your old passport.

If you fill in and send off a paper form a passport renewal costs £85.

£85 (approx) Passport renewal

More expensive flights and holiday packages

Since the announcement of the green travel list flight prices have remained steady.

Phil Collings, from travel advice and holiday information company ABTA, says this is because most flights are not full - and airlines would rather keep tickets at a low cost in an attempt to fill their planes.

"A plane is cheaper to run if it's in the air", says Mr Collings, "if a plane is parked on the ground then there's still a big cost to maintain it".

Experts say airlines are unlikely to increase ticket prices until their aircrafts are reaching max capacity. Credit: PA

However, the industry has lost millions during the pandemic and that money will no doubt need to be made back.

As more people are vaccinated and people become more confident in travelling during the summer, flight and holiday package prices could increase.

Some travel agents also say that, now we're out of lockdown, they're expecting people to "think bigger and pay more".

