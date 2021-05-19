Dashcam footage shows police cars overtaken by drivers doing more than 100mph

A driver overtaking a marked police car at 130mph, another driver doing 100mph in a 50 zone.

Police say the pandemic resulted in a huge increase in speeding fines, as people took advantage of quieter motorways and less traffic.

Officers have also seen a number of other driving offences related to lockdown - including people on video calls and a student taking part in an online lesson.

In a three minute pursuit on the M1 in Leicestershire a police car is overtaken by a driver doing over 130mph. Sargent Steve Lewin was the officer on duty.

He says he had to travel at 130mph to catch up with the vehicle - and the minimum speed he followed it at before the driver pulled over was 110mph.

Another police car on the M6 toll in the West Midlands is overtaken by a driver hitting almost 100mph - in a 50mph zone.

On West Midlands motorways in the March before lockdown there were 1,521 speeding tickets issued.

Fast forward to March just gone and that 1521 has gone up to and 2,329 - An increase of more than 50%.

1,521 fines issued in March before lockdown

2,329 fines issued this March

Meanwhile, Leicestershire police say Traffic dropped by about 80% in lockdown - but the number of people fined for speeding fell by just 25%.

46,696 fines issued before lockdown

35,414 fines issued during lockdown

And it's not just speeding that's been an issue.

Officers in the West Midlands recently stopped an 18 year old student who was taking part in an online lesson whilst driving.

What is the punishment for speeding?

The punishment for speeding depends on where the offence took place and how fast the driver was going.

If the police stop a vehicle officers can:

Give a warning

Give a fixed penalty notice (fine)

Order the driver to go to court

£100 Minimum penalty for speeding - Plus 3 points

£2,500 Maximum penalty for speeding (if the offence was on a motorway and is taken to court)

Some drivers may be given the option of a speed awareness course if:

Police decide it’s appropriate for the offence

The driver has not been on a speed awareness course in the past 3 years

Read more: