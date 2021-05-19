People line streets of Hereford to pay respects to paramedic killed on duty

The funeral has taken place of a hugely respected West Midlands Ambulance Service worker, who died last month when his ambulance windscreen was struck by an object, as he responded to a 999 call.

Jeremy 'Jack' Daw, 66, from Hereford, had 29 years of experience with the service.

It emerged that he had returned from retirement to help his colleagues during the Coronavirus pandemic.

Credit: Twitter/West Midlands Ambulance Service

He was applauded by a guard of honour at his funeral on Tuesday, and colleagues, family, friends and locals lined the streets outside Hereford Crematorium as the funeral cortege went by.

People paid their respects outside Hereford Crematorium Credit: Twitter/West Midlands Ambulance Service

Other members of staff stood still in ambulance stations.

Colleagues of Jeremy 'Jack' Daw pay their respects Credit: Twitter/West Midlands Ambulance Service

Mr Daw has been described as an "incredibly well loved and respected colleague, " a "remarkable character" and "one of life's good guys."

NHS chief executive Sir Simon Stevens had previously praised him for returning to the frontline "from a well-earned retirement" and for how he served as a mentor to younger colleagues.

Mr Daw died at the scene of the incident on April 24.

An object went through the window of the ambulance as Mr Daw responded to a 999 call. Credit: SnapperSK

West Mercia Police said they were "satisfied" that the incident was not the result of a "deliberate act".