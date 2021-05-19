Haseebah Abdullah is the first boxing coach in England to wear a hijab - and the first to challenge the rules on what is worn in the ring.

It's thanks to her that female boxers across the country are now able to compete in full length clothing and headscarves.

Haseebah has trained at Windmill Boxing Club in Smethwick for most of her life.

She says that, as a woman who wears a headscarf for religious reasons, she "wasn't willing to compromise that for amateur bouts".

So when she was unable to compete in the sport due to the official clothing rules, she set to work on making change happen.

"When I became a coach, one of the main things I wanted to do was push forward and have a hand to play on changing the rules around clothing" she tells ITV News Central.

I think regardless of the faith of a woman, we should be judged on our athletic performance and nothing else. Haseebah Abdullah, boxing coach

Haseebah says since the change to the rule she has witnessed much more female participation in boxing in her community - with membership numbers increasing and confidence growing.

The young coach has now been unveiled as one of the 14 Commonwealth Games 'Hometown Heroes'.

The category is made up of coaches, managers, umpires, and fundraisers who have dedicated their lives to grassroots sport.

