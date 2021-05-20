Leicester City Council says it will work with health bosses to ramp up its vaccination programme, in order to combat the spread of the Indian variant of Covid-19.

It comes after Matt Hancock announced Leicester was one of seven areas marked for surge testing as nearly 3,000 cases of the strain have been identified in the UK.

Despite the Government announcement, the City Council have since clarified that surge testing in Leicester is not required. Instead, it will be stepping up the vaccination programme.

Details of how and when this will work are still being drawn out between Leicester's public health team and the Care Quality Commission.

This could include more pop up vaccine hubs or mobile vaccine units, and the extension of opening hours at existing sites.

It comes as Boris Johnson told MPs he has 'increasing confidence' the vaccine is effective against variants of concern.

Cases of the variant first identified in India are still relatively low in Leicester compared to other parts of the country, but we are keen to step up the vaccination programme to get on the front foot before cases increase, as is likely to be the case. Professor Ivan Browne, Public Health Director, Leicester

Professor Ivan Browne continued: "We have been asking for permission and for the supplies to boost our vaccination programme and I am very pleased this has now been agreed.

"The local CCG will be delivering the vaccination programme at existing sites across the city which are well known and in the heart of local communities.

"Surge testing is not required in Leicester as we have been carrying out targeted testing around variants for some time, but we will continue to offer tests through our existing facilities and, where necessary, using our ground teams who have been knocking on doors in local neighbourhoods to offer tests and advice for many months."

Meanwhile, the Government have announced how they will target 7 key areas in the UK, including Leicester:

Expand existing assets e.g. extending opening hours and capacity of existing sites

Develop new capacity to support outreach directly to communities e.g. vaccine buses, additional pop-up sites

Utilise innovative methods of delivery where appropriate e.g. drive-thru and roving delivery to workplaces via St John’s Ambulances

Co-locate vaccination sites with surge testing to support increased convenience for local residents

Increase local and targeted communications working with community leaders to target underserved communities

