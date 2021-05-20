Pictures from Snapper SK

West Midlands Police are investigating after a baby boy was found dead in a canal in Walsall on Thursday (20 May) afternoon.

The baby was spotted by a passer-by in Rough Wood Country Park, off Hunts Lane in Willenhall at around 1pm.

The baby, believed to be a newborn, is sadly dead. Police are investigating these "very sad circumstances" and to understand "if anyone has to come to harm." They are now examining the scene and speaking to potential witnesses.

Detective Inspector Wes Martin from force CID, said: “This is a tragic investigation and our priority is to now find the baby boy’s mum to make sure she is ok.

She may be in need of urgent medical attention and she is our absolute priority at the moment. We have been speaking to members of the public and would urge anyone with information to get in touch. Detective Inspector Wes Martin, West Midlands Police