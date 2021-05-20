Report by Callum Watkinson

The mother of man who died in Stoke on Trent in 2019 says she's outraged there's a petition with more than 3500 signatories demanding the release of the man jailed in connection with his death.

Chris Walters was restrained by Ben Hunt and Jonathan Hassall after he smashed up a car with a sledgehammer. When Chris later died they were charged with manslaughter.

Ben is serving thirty eight months, after pleading guilty.

How can somebody put a petition up? A man that has openly admitted killing my son - you know, to manslaughter, and then they try this campaign to release the man from prison. You know, how is this possible? My heart feels as though it's just ripped and ripped. Dawn Price, mother of Chris Walters

What happened to Chris Walters?

Ben Hunt was at work with his boss Jonathan Hassall at a garage in Longton when Chris Walters appeared. The sentencing judge was told he was in an agitated state.

Chris then grabbed a sledgehammer from a truck and smashed the windows of a car. He took off through a field with Jon and Ben in pursuit. The pair believed there was a school full of children in his path.

Chris Walters made off into this field in Longton. Ben and Jonathan then chased after him. Credit: ITV News Central

The two men restrained Chris but by the time the police arrived he had lost consciousness. A short time later he died from compression to his neck, and Ben and Jon were then charged with manslaughter. Prosecutors said the force they used was excessive and went on for too long.

Why is there a campaign to release Ben Hunt from prison?

Campaigners say Ben Hunt's release is justified by the unusual circumstances that led to his death.

Ben pleaded guilty - something which his family say he now regrets - thinking the mitigating factors would save him from prison.

Ben Hunt was jailed for 38 months. Credit: Staffordshire Police

"Ben didn't go to work that morning intending to do any harm or kill anybody," Jade Hunt believes. "He's not a killer. He's a hero in my eyes and he should never be where he is".

His father, Wayne, echoes Jade's comments saying Ben was a 'hero' and was 'protecting the public': "There's kids out in the school - the schoolteacher phoned the police as well".

Jonathan Hassall's son said the prospect of jail was too much for his father. He took his own life before he could be sentenced.

Heartbreaking. I can't explain how much pain it's caused. He's a hero in my eyes for doing it. There's a school, as you've seen yourself, right there. He's run past with a sledgehammer. Kids are coming out then. Kieran Hassall

What do those involved say about Staffordshire Police?

Chris's mother, Ben's family and Jon's son all say that the police took too long to arrive.

They also agree that Ben and Jon should not have been restraining Chris at all.

Dawn Price said "Isn't that the police's job? To go out and find the person that's doing the damage?" Kieran said "It was over an hour and it shouldn't be like that.

"If someone tells you that they've got a sledgehammer in their hand and they've just smashed a car up it should be instant. It should be red flags straight away".

What have the police said?

In a statement, Staffordshire Police say "officers were already committed at incidents elsewhere in Stoke-on-Trent, but arrived at the scene as soon as they were able to."

Chris Walters, 25, died in hospital, and a post-mortem test showed the cause of death to be "compression to the neck". Credit: Staffordshire Police

