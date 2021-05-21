Central Lobby - May 2021: What next for the Labour Party after the poor local election results?
In this month's Central Lobby we discuss what is next for the Labour Party after the poor local election results? We'll also be taking a look at how significant the increase is in the vote share for the Greens and smaller Independent parties.
We also ask if it is right to open up from lockdown as the Indian variant of coronavirus takes hold?
Join Alison and her guests:
Ruth Edwards, Conservative MP for Rushcliffe
Steve McCabe, Labour MP for Birmingham Selly Oak
Steve Caudwell, Green Party opposition leader on Solihull Council