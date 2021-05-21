Hereford FC prepare for FA Trophy Final at Wembley

Report by Matt Teale

Hereford FC are heading to Wembley for the second time in their history. This time in the final of the FA trophy.

The club was formed in 2014 following the collapse of Hereford United. A previous attempt at the FA Vase in 2016 ended in a 4-1 defeat.A club that relies on fans and volunteers to survive, for some of them, a Wembley Cup final means quite a bit of added pressure.

Stuart Whitehurst, one of the volunteers, is feeling the pressure as he sorts out shirts for the match. "I've got to put all the names and numbers onto the playing shirts for Saturday," he says.

"The players can be quite picky in getting it right," Stuart added. "So there's a little bit of pressure there!"

The club, which mostly relies on volunteers for day-to-day tasks, have made their own shirts for the final. Credit: ITV News Central

Nevertheless, Stuart is incredibly excited for the big game. "It's going to feel tremendous, we can't wait to get there."

But while the clock ticks down to the biggest game in recent memory, for the club's dedicated volunteers, there's always something to do. And not all jobs are as glamourous as printing the shirts for Wembley.

Phil Ashton is one of those who people helping the club: "I do everything really, painting, putting up bird spikes - everything. Sweeping up, clearing up after a game. Everything they ask us to do, if we can do it, we will do it."

Credit: ITV News Central

Phil, like everyone at the club, is also hoping for a win after the first one they last a few years ago. "I've seen more lows than highs to be honest," says Phil. "But this would rank right up there - definitely."

For Hereford fans, any measure of achievement is against one of the greatest FA Cup giant killings in history. This was when they knocked out Newcastle United in the 3rd round in 1972.

Steve Bescoby was there that for game, witnessing the iconic Ronnie Radford helping write the team in the history books.

I was here for that game. 16 year old schoolboy on a wet Saturday like this, actually, and the pitch was nowhere near the same sort of condition. I can still see it now. Steve Bescoby, volunteer at Hereford FC

Steve jokes that "maybe we'll let Hornchurch score one and maybe Hereford three or four."

"Then it's a celebration drink and night out in London on the Saturday night with fellow Hereford supporters!"