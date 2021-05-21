Leicester City Premier League-winning captain Wes Morgan has said he will retire at the end of the season.

The Foxes legend led the club in their 2015-16 campaign and was a late substitute when they lifted the FA Cup for the first time last weekend.

Wes Morgan was captain when Leicester defied all the odds and won the Premier League in 2015/16. Credit: PA

Chairman of the club, Aiyawatt Srivaddhanaprabha said: “Wes has been one of Leicester City’s greatest servants, leading the team through the Club’s most successful era and helping to set the standards that have pushed the Club forward."

Wes has shown throughout his Leicester City career that he has a great deal to offer away from the pitch. I’m excited to see how we can help him shape his career after football and how the Club can continue to benefit from his experience, knowledge and passion for the game. Aiyawatt Srivaddhanaprabha, Leicester City chairman

Former Jamaica international Morgan joined from Nottingham Forest in January 2012, making 324 appearances for Leicester in all competitions. He’s played more than 750 professional game for club and country in his career.

The club say he is "written firmly into the history books" and will continue being part of the club in the future. He will will combine his work in the club as a member of the PFA Players' Board.

Manager Brendan Rodgers said he would be "forever grateful" for Morgan's "immeasurable support".

It’s important for captains to be selfless. They have to think of everyone, not just themselves. They’re huge influences for the young guys. You really have to take care of the team, that’s your job as the captain and he’s done that remarkably well. Brendan Rodgers

Left-back Christian Fuchs, who was also a key member of the title-winning team, will leave the club at the end of the season.

