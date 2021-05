Firefighters have spent the morning tackling a large fire at a cardboard recycling unit in Birmingham.

13 crews were called to the site on Redfern Road in Tyseley, just after 8.00am.

Police are warning the public to avoid the area, with closures on Redfern Road and Wharfdale Road, and local residents have been told to keep their windows shut.

A spokeswoman for West Midlands Fire Service said: