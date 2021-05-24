Police in Worcestershire are continuing to search for a woman who went missing on Saturday morning.

38-year-old Amanda Hull was last seen near her stables in the village of Ombersley, just north of Worcester.

Amanda's mum Carol Hull has been posting desperate pleas on Facebook, saying: "This is everyone's worst nightmare. I just want her home safe."

A rucksack containing Amanda's purse, phone and hoodie were found in her field on Haye Lane.

Amanda is described as white, approximately 5ft tall with blonde hair usually worn in a ponytail and was last seen wearing a bright yellow jacket and brown riding boots.

She was out on Saturday morning to collect her horse, something her family say she does six days a week.

However, Amanda never made it back to the stables and has not been seen since. Her horse was found back in the field with its rug on, and the gate closed and locked.

These are the stables in Ombersley where Amanda was last seen Credit: BPM Media

I feel so helpless sat wishing and praying. This is everyone’s worst nightmare. I just want her home safe. Carol Hull, Amanda's mother

In a plea to her daughter, Carol Hull also said: "The pain of not knowing where you are is killing me and your Dad, please come home.

"You're not in trouble, we can sort anything out, just remember we love you lots."

Amanda's family have shared this photo on Facebook, saying they believe this was the jacket she was wearing when she went missing.

So far the Facebook group to find Amanda has over 8,000 members, with local community businesses and nurses offering to spread the message far and wide.

Her family have thanked the public for their help so far.

West Mercia Police say anyone who knows of her whereabouts is asked to call 101.

She has links to areas in Ombersley and Droitwich but may have travelled further.