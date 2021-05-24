A man from Leicester who lost four relatives in India to Covid 19 says their deaths are a reminder that we need to stay safe as restrictions ease.

Rafique Patel says one of his cousins died due to a shortage of oxygen supplies in Gujarat. He's now raising funds to enable families in India to get the medical help they need.

The coronavirus pandemic in India has claimed the lives of almost 300,000 people, and it's a desperate situation there with 25 million positive cases and a healthcare system under immense strain.

A covid care centre in New Delhi, as India struggles with rising coronavirus infections and limited oxygen supply Credit: PA

Rafique Patel from Leicester recently lost his Aunt, Uncle and two cousins to the virus.

Those four members of the same family lived in the town of Bharuch, in the state of Gujarat.

Rafique's Aunt and Uncle were in their 60s.

His cousins, who were brothers, were in their late 30s and early 40s.

They leave behind two wives and young children.

Rafique's younger cousin was the first to become ill, and his older brother was in hospital at the time and didn't know his sibling had died.

Oxygen was a major issue in that hospital and so were resources - because even though you're taken in, there isn't enough medical staff to assist you. Rafique Patel

Rafique is now trying to raise funds and awareness to help families in India rebuild their lives and get the medical supplies they need.

Meanwhile, with restrictions easing in this country, he's urging people not to become complacent.

