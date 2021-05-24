Dani Crawshaw reports.

A 96-year-old woman from Leicester has finally received her engagement ring 73 years after her late husband proposed.

It's all thanks to Leicester City's recent FA Cup final victory against Chelsea, something Cecil Angell always dreamed of seeing.

As a life-long Leicester City fan, he promised his wife-to-be that he would give her an engagement ring when his other beloved, the Foxes, lifted the FA Cup.

At that time in 1948, Cecil could barely afford an engagement ring following the Second World War, so the LCFC promise was the next best thing.

Cecil had bought a promise ring to mark his commitment, but sadly missed out on the day he could present her with the real engagement ring. He died 16 years ago.

I thought it was never going to happen - especially when they lost three times in the '60s. When he died, obviously I knew then that I'd never be engaged." Margaret Angell

Leicester City made it to the cup final in 1961, 1963 and 1969, but never took home the trophy - until now.

When the final whistle blew on the FA Cup Final match, Margaret's son Mike told his Mum that he was going to buy her the engagement ring that his father didn't get a chance to give her.

He said: "It's something I had been hoping to do for a long time and I couldn't believe that now it could finally happen.

"When I told her the whole story after the final whistle, everything went quiet and she said 'I'm speechless, I can't talk,' but in her typical style she said 'well you won't get your money's worth'."

Margaret Angell finally gets her engagement ring 73 years after her late husband popped the question Credit: BPM Media

They went to a local jewellers in Melton, where owners Tony and Angela offered Margaret the chance to view ring styles from 70 years ago.

She chose a ring with a blue stone in true LCFC fashion, and Mike even got down on one knee in honour of his father.

The family has since celebrated the win at Cecil's graveside on his birthday and Margaret presented him with a Leicester City flag.