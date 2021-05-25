People are being urged not to travel to and from Leicester to help stop the spread of the Covid variant first identified in India.

The UK government is also advising people to take caution when meeting anyone outside of their household or support bubble.

It comes as the government has been accused of "incompetence" after advising against all but essential travel in eight areas of England due to the rise in Covid cases of the Indian variant.

This advice was published last week on the UK government's website but not publicised.

It is understood the measures are guidance and are not legally enforced.

According to the government guidance published online, people should "avoid travelling in and out of affected areas unless it is essential, for example for work (if you cannot work from home) or education".

It also advised people against hugging people they don't live with, suggesting people from separate households should "keep two metres apart".

What is the new Covid guidance for Leicester?

Meet outside rather than inside where possible

Keep two metres apart from people outside your household support bubble and this includes friends and family you don’t live with

Avoid travelling in and out of affected areas unless it is essential, for example for work (if you cannot work from home) or education

Get tested twice a week for free and isolate if you are positive

Continue to work from home if you can

Get vaccinated when you are offered it and encourage others to do so as well

Leicester went into local lockdown in July 2020 - this advice against travel has since been repeated due to the Indian variant. Credit: PA

What have officials in Leicester said about the new Covid guidance?

Reacting to the latest changes, the director of public health for Leicester, Ivan Browne said no one from the Department of Health and Social Care or Public Health England has contacted Leicester City Council about the advice.

In a statement, he said: "We became aware last night that the Government had updated its website to include specific advice around Leicester and some other areas where cases of the Indian variant have been identified.

"No-one from the DHSC or Public Health England contacted us about this advice, to explain the rationale behind it or give any other information. We have been invited to join a meeting later today where we expect to find out more.

"As it stands, Leicester has lower rates of the variant than other parts of the country, and we have a plan in place for stepping up our vaccination rate as agreed with the Government last week."

Mr Browne added: "The new advice on the Government’s website is just that, and we don’t have any evidence as to why people or businesses in Leicester should not continue to follow the existing national guidance.

"We always suggest that people should take a cautious approach and make sensible judgements when restrictions are eased as part of the Government’s roadmap, and that still applies."

The latest measures come as a further 59 people have tested positive for coronavirus across Leicester and Leicestershire in the last 24-hour reporting period, according to the Department of Health.

Which areas should you not travel in and out of?