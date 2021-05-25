"We need to know that we are beautiful with our hair"

"It's important to show how you are different, you don't have to be like all the other girls who have long wavy hair"

"It's very unique, it's long, it can be put into so many different styles"

Children across the country are being taught about Afro hair, to increase their understanding of inclusion and equality.

Children in Birmingham and Leicester on what Afro hair means to them

It's ahead of the Big Hair Assembly in September - an interactive event dedicated to celebrating the natural hairstyles of black and mix-raced people, and combatting the negativity and prejudice that has surrounded Afro hair.

It will be an interactive school assembly, live streamed to schools across the world.

For too long Black hair has been pathologised as abnormal, as different, as strange, as an enigma. Natasha Boyce, Winstanley School in Leicester

Founder of the Big Hair Assembly, Michelle De Leon, says Afro hair styles are still being discriminated against in schools and leading to some pupils being excluded.

"If you affect a child when they are young and you don't make them feel good about themselves and think that they belong somewhere that is like a sentence for the rest of their lives. So we want them to feel confident and included and to change discriminatory policies in schools which is happening in the UK"

That's echoed by a teacher from Birmingham,

It's really important that we instill a sense of confidence and pride in themselves and their heritage. Kameese Davis, King Solomon International Business School in Birmingham

Cheviee Ishmal, 14, is taking part in the Assembly and says her hair is a source of great pride.

"My hair takes a big part of my personality. I normally have a different hair style every day. So doing my hair every day empowers me to walk into school and people say wow your hair is so nice today and it boosts my confidence."

The organisers hope that's a sentiment which will be shared far and wide after the Big Hair Assembly.