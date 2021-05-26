Watch the full report from Nancy Cole, ITV News Central Health Correspondent

A woman unable to have more children naturally says she believes it's because of complications after surgery carried out by a doctor who is now under investigation.

The woman in her thirties is one of over 100 patients believed to have suffered harm under the care of Daniel Hay at the Royal Derby Hospital.

Earlier this month, an interim report revealed concerns about the care of 382 women received by the doctor at the Derby and Burton NHS Foundation Trust between 2015 and 2018.

Mr Hay hasn't worked for the trust since he went on sick leave in July 2018, and then retired.

The review concerns the practice of former specialist consultant benign gynaecologist Mr Daniel Hay between 2015 and 2018.

One former patient of Dr Hay has spoken to ITV News Central anonymously.

"Looking back I wish I'd never gone to see him in the first place but I did, and now I've just got to deal with it and hope that we get the truth."

In July last year, this woman was given the devastating news she would no longer be able to conceive a baby naturally.

The mum of two who is in her thirties - believes it is due to complications after a low risk surgery in 2017, carried out by Daniel Hay, a doctor now under investigation.

The woman, who was treated by Mr Hay at the Royal Derby Hospital, says she is one of 69 women, identified in a recent report as being potentially harmed by Mr Hay between 2015 and 2018.

For this woman, still coming to terms with her loss - she hopes the answers will help her move on:

It's taken me a long time to get over that, it's something I don't think I'll ever get over but I've got to live with that now and move forward. Hopefully this review will give me some closure. Former patient of Dr Daniel Hay

A total of 383 women are now being interviewed as part of a full review looking into the decisions Dr Daniel Hay made.

A full apology has been issued by University Hospitals of Derby and Burton to the women affected.

The Trust says the standard of care was far below what it strives to provide.

Mr Hay has apologised and says he is co-operating.

In a statement issued through his representatives, Mr Hay told ITV News Central: "I apologise to the women affected by the NHS investigation.

"I am co-operating with the investigation, however, due to my ongoing mental health issues, I ask that you please respect my privacy at this time."

Next year a full report into the care of hundreds of women will be revealed.