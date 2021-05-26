How many NHS hospital staff have had the Covid vaccine?

More than a quarter of eligible NHS workers at one hospital Trust in the Midlands had not taken up the first Coronavirus vaccine through their place of work, according to the latest figures obtained under the Freedom of Information Act.

Frontline health and social care workers were one of the first groups to be offered the Coronavirus vaccine in January 2021, in the priority list drawn up by the Joint Committee on Vaccination and Immunisation (JCVI).

The committee said they are at “increased personal risk of exposure to infection with COVID-19 and of transmitting that infection to susceptible and vulnerable patients in health and social care settings.”

Frontline health and social care workers at high risk of acquiring infection, at high individual risk of developing serious disease, or at risk of transmitting infection to multiple vulnerable persons or other staff in a healthcare environment, are considered of higher priority for vaccination than those at lower risk. JCVI: advice on priority groups for Covid-19 vaccination, 30 December 2020

But data obtained by ITV News Central shows disparities in take up by staff at hospital Trusts in the Midlands.

According to that data, at the Royal Wolverhampton NHS Foundation Trust, more than a quarter (27.7%) of their staff had not taken up the offer of the first vaccine by April 15th, as offered by the Trust.

NHS England wrote to all Trusts at the start of January saying,

“From the middle of January, all NHS Trusts will be able to provide vaccinations for local healthcare and social care workers...The aim is to have made significant progress in immunising all frontline staff by the first week of February and uptake will be continuously monitored.”

NHS staff could have got their vaccine elsewhere, other than their hospital, such as the GP surgery, and this would not be captured in the data. There may also be a data lag.

The Royal Wolverhampton NHS Foundation Trust hasn’t been recording why staff have been refusing, but reasons given elsewhere in the Midlands include pregnancy, concern about side effects, allergies, fear of needles, fertility concerns, awaiting the end of isolation, or testing positive for Covid-19.

They told us, "whilst the Trust actively encourages staff to have the COVID vaccine, it is for staff members to decide whether they choose to receive it."

Every Trust for which we have data has offered the first vaccine to all its eligible staff, but the Covid vaccine is not mandatory within the NHS, and no Trust had achieved 100% take up rate, as of April 15th.

The highest rate of take up for the first vaccine is Chesterfield Royal.

92.2% Chesterfield Royal staff who had taken vaccine one by 15/4/21

92.2% of staff (4384) had taken the first vaccine and 372 people had not taken it by April 15th.

99.8% of those who had received their first vaccine had taken the second dose - just five were awaiting clearance following illness.

The next highest was Worcestershire Acute Hospitals NHS Trust with 91.3% take up, and then University Hospitals of Derby and Burton with 91.1%.

Are staff still working if they've refused the vaccine?

No hospital staff in the Midlands have been prevented from working if they have not received the vaccine.

But, Nottingham University Hospitals Trust told us their staff are still at work, “unless they are needing to be absent for risk reason as a result of the covid risk assessment...Where staff have had a vaccination that is taken into account within the covid risk assessment which has been offered to all staff and which identifies any staff at a potentially higher risk who need support from the Trust.”

University Hospitals Birmingham also said, “All staff are risk assessed and deployed in areas appropriate to their risk assessment.”

A document titled, Guidance to support COVID-19 vaccine uptake in frontline staff: Guidance for HR directors dated 12 March 2021 says,

“If a staff member declines to disclose their vaccine status or following a sensitive one-to-one conversation, supported by occupational health colleagues, decides to decline the vaccine, a conversation on job adjustments will need to be conducted to move them into a less exposure prone setting. These conversations may require input from local trade union representatives.“

What are hospitals doing to encourage staff take up of the vaccine?

Where Trusts have responded to our query about vaccination policy, various points are made including,

“The Trust actively encourages staff to have the COVID vaccine, it is for staff members to decide whether they choose to receive it” - Royal Wolverhampton NHS Foundation Trust

“It is strongly recommended” - Worcestershire Acute Hospitals NHS Trust

“Personal choice although the Trust encourage and promote vaccination” - Wye Valley NHS Trust

“The Trust strongly encourages all colleagues to have the Covid vaccine in order to protect themselves, their patients, colleagues and families. Throughout the vaccination programme the Trust has communicated with colleagues in a variety of ways including different methods to access the vaccination, an opportunity to ask questions and speak to a vaccinator and our leaders about the vaccine, as well a breadth of information on the subject; for example on the Trust’s intranet site, virtual meetings etc”. - University Hospitals of Derby and Burton

University Hospitals Birmingham

Number of staff offered the vaccine - 30,900

Number of staff, according to Trust records, who have taken up the 1st vaccine, as offered by the Trust, as of April 15 - 25,086

Number not taken vaccine - 5814

Number taken vaccine as a percentage - 81.2%

Number of staff, according to Trust records, who have taken up the 2nd vaccine, as offered by the Trust, as of April 15 - 11,088, although they say there is a lag between vaccination and data being available, and that "2nd vaccine uptake is on track in line with 1st vaccine uptake."

Extra information provided: "All staff have been encouraged to receive the vaccine at the Trust. However, the vaccine has not been mandated"

Chesterfield Royal

Number of staff offered the vaccine - 4756

Number of staff, according to Trust records, who have taken up the 1st vaccine, as offered by the Trust, as of April 15 - 4384

Number not taken vaccine - 372

Number taken vaccine as a percentage - 92.2%

Number of staff, according to Trust records, who have taken up the 2nd vaccine, as offered by the Trust, as of April 15 - 4379

Extra information provided: "The Trust does not hold a policy on vaccination"

University Hospitals of Derby and Burton

Number of staff offered the vaccine - 14,426

Number of staff, according to Trust records, who have taken up the 1st vaccine, as offered by the Trust, as of April 15 - 13,135

Number not taken vaccine - 1,291

Number taken vaccine as a percentage - 91.1%

Number of staff, according to Trust records, who have taken up the 2nd vaccine, as offered by the Trust, as of April 15 - data not yet available

Extra information provided: "The Trust strongly encourages all colleagues to have the Covid vaccine in order to protect themselves, their patients, colleagues and families." They added that they are also one of the leading Trusts for ensuring colleagues from ethnic minority backgrounds are protected.

The Dudley Group NHS Foundation Trust

They did not provide ITV News Central with the requested figures, instead issuing a statement which said,

"Vaccination bookings are done through a national database and all staff can access this site to make their own booking for the vaccination. Once staff have had their first vaccination they are given a date for the second vaccination.

The Trust policy in respect of the vaccine is that it would recommend and encourage staff to have the vaccine but it is not mandatory."

University Hospitals of Leicester NHS Trust

Number of staff offered the vaccine - 19,175

Number of staff, according to Trust records, who have taken up the 1st vaccine, as offered by the Trust, as of April 15 - 14,910

Number not taken vaccine - 4265

Number taken vaccine as a percentage - 77.8%

Number of staff, according to Trust records, who have taken up the 2nd vaccine, as offered by the Trust, as of April 15 - 11,901

Extra information provided: "Staff are encouraged to receive the COVID-19 vaccine, but it is optional."

University Hospitals of North Midlands NHS Trust

Number of staff offered the vaccine - 12636

Number of staff, according to Trust records, who have taken up the 1st vaccine, as offered by the Trust, as of April 15 - 9551

Number not taken vaccine - 3085

Number taken vaccine as a percentage - 75.6%

Number of staff, according to Trust records, who have taken up the 2nd vaccine, as offered by the Trust, as of April 15 - 9127

Extra information provided:

Nottingham University Hospitals NHS Trust

Number of staff offered the vaccine - 17,640

Number of staff, according to Trust records, who have taken up the 1st vaccine, as offered by the Trust, as of April 15 - 14,666

Number not taken vaccine - 2,974

Number taken vaccine as a percentage - 83.1%

Number of staff, according to Trust records, who have taken up the 2nd vaccine, as offered by the Trust, as of April 15 - The Trust says the data they have access to shows 2,696, although "they know this will be a significant underestimate."

Extra information provided: "Staff are encouraged to have the vaccine however it is not mandatory."

Shrewsbury and Telford NHS Trust

Number of staff offered the vaccine - 6611

Number of staff, according to Trust records, who have taken up the 1st vaccine, as offered by the Trust, as of April 15 - 5415 *Data as of April 11

Number not taken vaccine - 1196

Number taken vaccine as a percentage - 81.9%

Number of staff, according to Trust records, who have taken up the 2nd vaccine, as offered by the Trust, as of April 15 - 1567 *Data as of March 31

Extra information provided: "The Trust is acting in accordance with national NHS guidance regarding vaccinations."

Royal Wolverhampton NHS Foundation Trust

Number of staff offered the vaccine - 11,147

Number of staff, according to Trust records, who have taken up the 1st vaccine, as offered by the Trust, as of April 15 - 8061

Number not taken vaccine - 3086

Number taken vaccine as a percentage - 72.3%

Number of staff, according to Trust records, who have taken up the 2nd vaccine, as offered by the Trust, as of April 15 - 6436

Extra information provided: "The Trust has no formal policy on staff having the COVID vaccine. Whilst the Trust actively encourages staff to have the COVID vaccine, it is for staff members to decide whether they choose to receive it."

Worcestershire Acute Hospitals NHS Trust

Number of staff offered the vaccine - 6541

Number of staff, according to Trust records, who have taken up the 1st vaccine, as offered by the Trust, as of April 15 - 5969

Number not taken vaccine - 572

Number taken vaccine as a percentage - 91.3%

Number of staff, according to Trust records, who have taken up the 2nd vaccine, as offered by the Trust, as of April 15 - 5063

Extra information provided: "It is strongly recommended but is not mandatory"

* Data as of May 5

Wye Valley NHS Trust

Number of staff offered the vaccine - 3864

Number of staff, according to Trust records, who have taken up the 1st vaccine, as offered by the Trust, as of April 15 - 3347

Number not taken vaccine - 517

Number taken vaccine as a percentage - 86.6%

Number of staff, according to Trust records, who have taken up the 2nd vaccine, as offered by the Trust, as of April 15 - 2677

Extra information provided: "Personal choice although the Trust encourageand promote vaccination"

In response to our figures, the Department of Health and Social Care said,

“NHS staff have a duty of care to those most vulnerable to COVID-19 and we are encouraging all frontline staff to come forward for the jab.

“The government continues to work closely with the NHS to provide guidance and advice for NHS staff to encourage take up of the vaccine.

NHS England has not responded to our request for a statement.