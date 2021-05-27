Report by Des Coleman

A new trail of 30 colourful Rams have been unveiled in Derby. Many of the designs and themes reflect the area, including Derby County and Rolls-Royce themed sculptures.

They were all secretly ferried into the city on the back of a lorry late last night (26 May), after they'd been in hidden in a warehouse.

The Ram trail is set to remain until the end of August in places across the city of Derby. Credit: ITV News Central

A ram has been the symbol of Derby for centuries. Although no one really knows the origin, it's thought to come from an old folk song called 'The Derby Ram.'It's hoped the trail of rams may help encourage more families to return to the city centre after the pandemic.

Tony Butler, Executive Director at Derby Museums, hopes it will help people "reconnect with the city."

It's been a really traumatic last 18 months and this trail hopefully will bring a bit of joy to the city centre. There's Ramesses, there's Rambo...people have had a lot of fun, in coming up with names and the designs. Tony Butler, Executive Director at Derby Museums

Jess Perrin's design plays on the idea of RAM - as a ram! Credit: ITV News Central

Jess Perrin was one of the artists involved. Her circuitboard design - a play on the words Random Access Memory, or RAM for short.

"I think it's brilliant because it makes art accessible for everyone and I just love that there's something for the kids, the grown-ups - everyone can enjoy the trail."

They are set to stay in place in locations around the city centre until 22 August. All of the rams will then be auctioned off on 9 September, with proceeds going to Derby Museums' endowment fund.