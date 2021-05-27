Newborn baby found dead in Willenhall canal "could have died during birth"

A baby boy found in a Willenhall canal could have died during birth, police have revealed.

West Midlands Police revisited the scene today (May 27) at Rough Wood Country Park, where the baby was found on May 20 to hand out leaflets and speak to people in the area.

A post-mortem examination suggests he could potentially have died during birth or in the hours immediately after.

Pictures from Snapper SK

Police said they would "continue to work with experts" to establish how the boy's death was caused.They also spoke of their "grave concerns" for the child's mother, who they fear may be in need of medical help, and has yet to be found.Detective Chief Inspector Jim Munro said: "I'm appealing today directly to mum to come forward.

We will get you the medical support you need and we want to know exactly what has happened and will support you through that process. "I'm also appealing to people who know mum or who have information to come forward and speak with us, in confidence if need be, and provide us with the information we need to further this investigation. DCI Jim Munro, West Midlands Police

West Midlands Police are continuing to ask for information and for anyone to come forward who might help them locate the mother.