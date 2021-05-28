Mother 'heartbroken' after thieves steal her nine dogs in 15 minutes

Footage from Kayleigh Erica Levy

A woman from Nottingham whose nine dogs were stolen from her family home in the space of 15 minutes says she is 'heartbroken’.

Kayleigh Erica Levy from Arnold has had her eight French bulldog puppies and their mother taken after thieves broke into her house whilst she was collecting her child from school on Tuesday, May 25.

“I went to pick my son up from school at 1:55 in the afternoon and was back home fifteen minutes later and when I got back I realised they had ripped the back doors open so I noticed someone had been in. I got indoors and checked and the dogs were gone,” she said.

The French bulldog puppies – three blue and five white - are around six weeks old and were each wearing coloured collars.

The mother, Luna, is described as grey / blue with a white patch on her chest and is described as loving and attentive.

“My youngest son is absolutely devastated - he’s got ADHD and autism so he’s a big animal lover - it’s had a big impact on him,” said Kayleigh.

The break-in has left the mother of two feeling unsafe in her own home.

“It’s slowly sinking in and it’s heartbreaking and to be quite honest it’s made me quite paranoid in my house.

“The last couple of nights I’ve slept on the settee because I’m scared that somebody will come back. It’s made me really paranoid and scared to be in my house.”

For whoever took the dogs, Kayleigh has this message.

“Bring the dogs back, just bring them back. It’s not worth the hassle that they will have to go through to try and sell the dogs. They’re family dogs - the mother is going to be going bonkers, just bring them back.

“I just want my dogs back. Luna’s not for breeding, she’s my pet and I’ve had her for two years and I just want her back now. The house is horrible and empty without her.”

Anyone who saw the incident or has any information is urged to get in touch with Nottinghamshire Police on 101, quoting incident 348 of 25 May 2021.

